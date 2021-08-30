MS Dhoni, Daughter Ziva and Other Kids in CSK Camp in Playful Mood In This Adorable Video. Watch

Chennai Super Kings are known to be a ‘family’ and are fondly called the ‘dad’s army’, for they have plenty of players aged above 30, captain MS Dhoni recently turning 40. When CSK play, they have their family around to cheer for them. Thanks to the average age of the players, there are plenty of kids in the CSK camp too. The franchise recently posted a cute video of players’ children enjoying some time in the CSK camp. Dhoni’s daughter Ziva is seen ‘chasing’ him in this adorable video. See it here:

In another video posted by CSK, Dhoni is seen hitting big sixes, and players, including himself, later going on to search for the balls. Much like street cricket!

Watch the video:

CSK rceently completed their isolation and took to training last week in Dubai. CSK players have been hitting the nets and Dhoni looks in good form ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL, which has now been shifted to the UAE in the wake of the pandemic. The second half of IPL is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the UAE.

In another video posted by one of his fan pages, shows the CSK skipper dancing down the track and hitting the ball. Dhoni looked to be in his zone as he was on to the pitch of the ball and sent the balls flying for maximums.

CSK will kick start the UAE leg of IPL by facing defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19. While they do not have fond memories of the UAE as they finished second last in the previous edition, their worst season as they missed out on a play-offs berth for the first time in IPL history. However, Dhoni and Co roared back to form, winning five of their first seven matches in IPL 2021 in India. The Chennai-based franchise is currently placed second in IPL 2021 standings and would be raring for a fourth IPL title.

