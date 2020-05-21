MS Dhoni Doesn't Put Pressure on Anyone at Chennai Super Kings: Dwayne Bravo

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo lauded former India skipper MS Dhoni's attitude, saying the culture he has created at Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings has helped the side succeed.
"CSK over the years have had many good captains in their dressing room. We've had Faf du Plessis, Brendon McCullum, myself, Mike Hussey," Bravo said in a video uploaded on ESPNCricinfo.
"These guys have been leaders in various countries, but MS (Dhoni) is the type of person who always says that ‘you are here because you're good enough, so when you come here, you don't need to prove anything to anyone. The franchise sees and it knows what you can offer. Just be yourself'."
Bravo also spoke about how Dhoni handles players in the CSK dressing room and how he is able to put everyone at ease without thinking too much about the game and the pressure that comes along with it.
"MS doesn't put pressure on anyone. Outside of cricket, you rarely see him, but his room is always open, so you can walk in there anytime. He's brilliant to have conversations with, obviously played so many games," Bravo said.
"He creates an environment where people feel comfortable and everyone relaxes; he doesn't behave like a superstar despite all his accolades and achievements," he added.
Under the leadership of Dhoni, CSK have tasted IPL success on three seperate occasions which is the second-best behind Mumbai Indians' tally of four.
Dhoni has also led the side in the knockout stage of every edition of the cash-rich league that they have participated in - making them the only team to do so.
