MS Dhoni Doesn't Want to Play for India Anymore: Harbhajan Singh

India and Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Hrabhajan Singh believes former national team skipper MS Dhoni has played his last game for the country.
"I was at the Chennai (Super Kings) camp, and a lot of people asked me, "Is Dhoni going to play? Will he be selected at the [T20] World Cup?" I said, "I don't know, it's up to him". Whether he wants to play or not, it's his decision," Harbhajan told Rohit Sharma in an Instagram live session.
"He will 100% play the IPL, but does he want to play for India anymore, that's the first thing we need to find out. Does he feel like it or not? As far as I know, he doesn't want to. Usne khel liya hain India ke liye (he's done playing for India), and as far as I know him, I don't think he would want to wear the blue jersey again.
"When it comes to playing for India, I think he had decided that whichever was India's last World Cup match was - final, semi-final - would be his last match too. That's what I feel. A couple of people had told me, too, that this is how it will be."
Rohit himself added that the current squad members have received no news on Dhoni's status within the team since last July.
"We have not got any news. World Cup's last match was in July, since then until now we have not heard any news. (We) have no idea (about Dhoni)."
After the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, Dhoni went on a sabbatical and even served in his army regiment but was not called up again for any series.
India coach Ravi Shastri said Dhoni would be considered for the T20 World Cup depending on his IPL performances but the tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
