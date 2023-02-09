MS Dhoni Ends 2 Years Hiatus from Instagram with Tractor Video; Post Goes Viral

MS Dhoni made a return to Instagram after a gap of over two years. And in what way! The former India captain posted a video of himself ploughing a field at his farmhouse in Ranchi. The video starts with Dhoni, dressed in a vest and track pants, driving the tractor before he is joined by one more person. ‘Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work,” Dhoni wrote in the caption. Fans were delighted to see their favourite cricketer make a return to Instagram, offering a glimpse into his life. The video soon went viral not just on Instagram but found its way to other social media platforms as well.

The video was posted on Twitter with the caption, “Dhoni enjoying his life in farm.”

One user had a hilarious take, insinuating that the 2011 World Cup winner posted a video on Instagram after two years, after finally remembering his password. ‘MS Dhoni randomly posting a tractor video after 2 years on Instagram! He finally remembered his password.’

One fan sensed a funny connection between the video and India vs Australia Test in Nagpur. “He brought the tractor out in Ranchi, but the pitch is in Nagpur,” the user joked.

Here are some other reactions.

Following his retirement from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has been spending most of his time at his Ranchi farmhouse. Interestingly, the Instagram post by the former India captain was also a video from his farmhouse where he showed the strawberry produce of his farm.

Coming back to cricket, MS Dhoni will be making comeback to action with IPL 2023. The former India captain has been spotted making preparation for the upcoming season. Dhoni will be looking to get past CSK’s disappointing run in the last season and make a strong comeback. IPL 2023 could very well be his last season in the tournament and Dhoni would want to sign off on a high note. The acquisition of star England all-rounder Ben Stokes could be a great impetus for them to achieve this target, along with retaining the likes of Ravindra Jadeja.

Chennai Super Kings saw a change in the leadership last season as Jadeja replaced Dhoni. However, following the team’s disappointing start in the season, Jadeja relinquished captaincy duties mid-season, making way for Dhoni to return as captain.

