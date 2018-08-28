Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
MS Dhoni Enjoys a Bike Ride While Shooting With the Stars in Shimla

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 28, 2018, 4:30 PM IST
MS Dhoni riding the bike. (Facebook/Rhiti Sports)

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen making the most of his break from cricket as he was spotted in Shimla, shooting an ad film.

Dhoni made the most of his time as he was seen riding a Royal Enfield in the picturesque hills of Himachal.





He is currently in Shimla for an ad shoot and was seen with the likes of Shoojit Sircar and Pankaj Kapur.



His next assignment with the Indian team will be the Asia Cup in UAE which starts on September 15. India have been placed in the same group as arch-rivals Pakistan and the two teams will face each other on September 19.

Dhoni remains an integral part of the limited overs Indian team after announcing his Test retirement in December 2014.

First Published: August 28, 2018, 4:30 PM IST
