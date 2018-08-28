MS Dhoni Enjoys a Bike Ride While Shooting With the Stars in Shimla

Loading...
Dhoni made the most of his time as he was seen riding a Royal Enfield in the picturesque hills of Himachal.
He is currently in Shimla for an ad shoot and was seen with the likes of Shoojit Sircar and Pankaj Kapur.
His next assignment with the Indian team will be the Asia Cup in UAE which starts on September 15. India have been placed in the same group as arch-rivals Pakistan and the two teams will face each other on September 19.
Dhoni remains an integral part of the limited overs Indian team after announcing his Test retirement in December 2014.
First Published: August 28, 2018, 4:30 PM IST