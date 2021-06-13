MS Dhoni Enjoys Playtime with Pony, Wife Sakshi Uploads Video

CSK skipper MS Dhoni seems to be making the most in life after retirement. While Dhoni last played in the IPL 2021, fans will have to wait for a little longer before they see MSD in action once again. On Saturday, his wife Sakshi posted a video on Instagram, where he is seen racing a pony at his farmhouse in Ranchi

Stronger faster ! #playtime #shetlandpony #racing," Sakshi captioned the video.

This is not the first time Sakshi has posted a video of Dhoni with the pony. Last month, she uploaded a video where MSD was massaging and playing with his horse.

Dhoni played his last international match in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand that India lost. Thereafter, he announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. But for now he will continue to play in the IPL.

A few days back, Yuvraj Singh had created a storm saying that he was expecting to become the captain after Team India’s campaign in the 2007 World Cup. “So basically India had lost the 50-over World Cup right? There was quite a lot of turmoil in Indian cricket and then there was a two-month tour of England. There was also a month tour in between South Africa and Ireland. Then there was a month of T20 World Cup, so it was like four months away from home," he said.

“So probably the seniors thought that they need a break and obviously nobody took the T20 World Cup seriously. I was expecting to captain India in the T20 World Cup and then it was announced MS Dhoni will be the captain," Yuvraj added.

“Obviously. Whoever becomes captain you got to support the guy whether it was Rahul, whether it was Sourav Ganguly, whoever in the future. End of the day you want to be a team man and that’s how I was."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here