Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Eesti Tigers

72/5 (10.0)

Eesti Tigers
v/s
Tallinn United
Tallinn United*

73/0 (7.0)

Tallinn United beat Eesti Tigers by 10 wickets
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

258/4 (85.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Tartu Vikings *

0/0 (0.0)

Tartu Vikings
v/s
Tallinn Rising Stars
Tallinn Rising Stars

Tartu Vikings elected to bat
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Austrian Cricket Tigers *

0/0 (0.0)

Austrian Cricket Tigers
v/s
Pakistan CC
Pakistan CC

Pakistan CC elected to field
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Vienna CC

129/4 (10.0)

Vienna CC
v/s
Bangladesh CC Austria
Bangladesh CC Austria*

16/0 (1.3)

Bangladesh CC Austria need 114 runs in 51 balls at 13.41 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

MS Dhoni Fans Can’t Keep Calm After Announcement of IPL Schedule

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has not been seen in action after the team’s World Cup exit in July last year. His fans expected to see him in the Indian Premier League -- initially scheduled for March -- but that too had to be postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trending Desk |July 24, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
MS Dhoni Fans Can’t Keep Calm After Announcement of IPL Schedule

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has not been seen in action after the team’s World Cup exit in July last year. His fans expected to see him in the Indian Premier League -- initially scheduled for March -- but that too had to be postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Dhoni’s followers on Twitter have now gone berserk after IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the tournament will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 8. However, the organisers are still awaiting the approval from the Union government for taking IPL out of India.

With the announcement of the schedule, Dhoni’s fans expect that he will again don the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings and lead the franchise in the tournament. Former India cricketer Kidambi Srikanth, expressing his excitement, said that he is looking forward to seeing Dhoni play again.

One user wrote that he was waiting for “Thala Entry,” while the other said that he was dying to see him

in action again.

A follower sharing Dhoni’s picture from an IPL match, said, “This Entry is all what I want to see.” Another person asked netizens to retweet if they are “waiting for Dhoni-storm.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prepared a 51-day plan for the IPL like last year. However, there are various issues which will be discussed in the governing council meeting next week.

bcciBrijesh Patelchennai super kingsIndian Premier Leagueipl 2020IPL 2020 Scheduleipl 2020 venueMS Dhonims dhoni csk

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more