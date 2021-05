MS Dhoni Fans Nostalgic as Sakshi Posts Picture of MSD Playing Gully Cricket in 2009

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is spending some quality time with daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Dhoni was leading Chennai Super Kings in the 14th edition of the IPL before the event was called off due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble.

With Dhoni off the field, it becomes hard for fans to follow the Ranchi lad as he rarely uses social media sites. However, much to the relief of the cricket enthusiasts, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi often shares glimpses of the wicket-keeper batsman’s personal life on her Instagram page. Sakshi on Thursday posted a throwback picture of Dhoni from 2009.

In the snap, Dhoni could be seen keeping the wickets as he plays gully cricket with some kids.

The Chennai based outlet had a disastrous run in IPL 2020 as they finished at the seventh spot in the IPL table with 12 points from 14 games. It was also the first time in the history of CSK when they have failed to reach the playoff stage in the cash-rich league.

However, the Dhoni-led outfit recorded an almost perfect comeback in 2021 as they finished the first half of the season at the second spot in the IPL table with 10 points before India’s T20 domestic league was called off on May 4 due to the pandemic.

CSK started the season with a disappointing seven wickets loss to Delhi Capitals (DC). However, after that, the three-time champions went on a five-match winning streak as they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Chennai’s five-match winning streak was broken by the defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 27th match of the IPL.

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 is expected to resume in September this year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a report in PTI.

