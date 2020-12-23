MS Dhoni Fans Trend #16YearsofIconicDhoni on Anniversary of Former Skipper's ODI Debut

CRICKETNEXT

Cricket fans used the hashtag #16YearsofIconicDhoni to mark the day Dhoni made his international debut for India.

MS Dhoni may have retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020 but the former India captain retains a special place in the heart of cricket fans. The man who led India to the World T20 crown in 2007 before repeating the feat 4 years later in the ICC World Cup still has the ability to whip up a frenzy among cricket fans in India and the world. As such, it was no surprise to see the Ranchi cricketer's name trending on microblogging website Twitter on Wednesday morning. Fans used the hashtag #16YearsofIconicDhoni to mark the day Dhoni made his international debut for India.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

A small-town boy whose first love was football went on to become one of the greatest players in the history of cricket. MS Dhoni has been a great of the game – one of the most astute and successful captains of all-time taking India to the pinnacle in 2007 and 2011, an all-time legendary ODI batsman and amongst the best with the gloves behind the stumps.

Dhoni had his own style and methods and in many ways was the first big cricketing superstar from the hinterland of India, breaking the monopoly of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.

