MS Dhoni Fans Trend #16YearsofIconicDhoni on Anniversary of Former Skipper's ODI Debut

- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
MS Dhoni Fans Trend #16YearsofIconicDhoni on Anniversary of Former Skipper's ODI Debut
Cricket fans used the hashtag #16YearsofIconicDhoni to mark the day Dhoni made his international debut for India.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 23, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
MS Dhoni may have retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020 but the former India captain retains a special place in the heart of cricket fans. The man who led India to the World T20 crown in 2007 before repeating the feat 4 years later in the ICC World Cup still has the ability to whip up a frenzy among cricket fans in India and the world. As such, it was no surprise to see the Ranchi cricketer's name trending on microblogging website Twitter on Wednesday morning. Fans used the hashtag #16YearsofIconicDhoni to mark the day Dhoni made his international debut for India.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
Check out some of the best reactions below:
1 man
16 years
538 innings
17266 runs🔥
21834 balls faced
224 high score
44.96 ave
23 mom
7 mos
1 200s
16 100's
11 90's
108 50's
1486 4's
359 6's
634 catches
195 stumpings
331 matches as captain
3 icc trophies
178 wins as captain#16yearsoficonicdhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/x1EWmW9irk
— M A N I B A N D A R U ⭐ (@ManiBandaru9) December 23, 2020
85K + 70K Tweet Done 😍
• " DHONIsm FOREVER "
Thala MS Dhoni rule 👑#MSDhoni @MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/L1Sj6ZwMJK
— ༒꧁MersalRagavanDhoni꧂༒ (@RagavanDhoni) December 22, 2020
dhoniiiiiiiii dhoni .....
show ur love ❤️ with RT
#16YearsOfIconicDhoni pic.twitter.com/k7RA7TRnTx
— #I_STAND_WITH_FARMERS 🇮🇳 (@kaushals_rule) December 22, 2020
The PRIDE Of INDIA - @MSDhoni !!
DHONIsm Forever 🙇♂️❤️#16YearsOfIconicDhoni pic.twitter.com/rP4SEoDiYu
— Vindeshwar Chauhan (@vindeshwar7781) December 22, 2020
Blue 💙 or Yellow 💛 Nothing matter
we Love Always @msdhoni #16YearsOfIconicDhoni // DHONIsm FOREVER pic.twitter.com/dy2OFUUUZk
— Vindeshwar Chauhan (@vindeshwar7781) December 22, 2020
▪️Captain
▪️Batsman
▪️WicketKeeper
▪️Finisher#16YearsOfIconicDhoni ❣️💪 pic.twitter.com/AsaVrJs3FR
— Shambu KS (@Shambuks369) December 22, 2020
🔥 You Came,You Conquer,You Left🔥But the place you left can never be filled..You are always my Skipper❤️ @msdhoni #16YearsOfIconicDhoni #16YearsOfDHONIsm pic.twitter.com/pEyIke2b0G
— Sanjai Dharshan (@Sanjai_dharshan) December 23, 2020
We will keep on spreading Dhonism Forever
Love you Mahi bhai @msdhoni #16YearsOfIconicDhoni pic.twitter.com/5YBb9XrYkJ
— DHONIfied (@Sandywritings7) December 22, 2020
Trust the Process & Take the Game to the End!
" DHONIsm FOREVER "@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/BHQYBFxTXc
— Debasish Biswal (@debu_biswal) December 22, 2020
Give Your Best
No matter
what the result.- @msdhoni #16YearsOfIconicDhoni | DHONIsm FOREVER pic.twitter.com/qots2CkBT2
— sнrєyα .｡.:*✧ (@shreya_021) December 22, 2020
A small-town boy whose first love was football went on to become one of the greatest players in the history of cricket. MS Dhoni has been a great of the game – one of the most astute and successful captains of all-time taking India to the pinnacle in 2007 and 2011, an all-time legendary ODI batsman and amongst the best with the gloves behind the stumps.
Dhoni had his own style and methods and in many ways was the first big cricketing superstar from the hinterland of India, breaking the monopoly of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking