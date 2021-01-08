MS Dhoni Finally Ends His Instagram Break After Months with This Adorable Video

The camera then turns into selfie mode and we see the former captain pop the fresh berry straight into his mouth with a smile.

Fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni are rejoicing as after a dry spell of months he has finally posted something on his Instagram handle. In the video, Dhoni can be seen standing in the middle of a strawberry farm with a piece of peppy music playing in the background. He bends down and plucks a berry off the plant. It rolls away but he picks it up again. The camera then turns into selfie mode and we see the former captain pop the fresh berry straight into his mouth with a smile.

The cheeky caption says if he keeps coming to the farm, there will be none left for the markets, alluding to the fact that this sneaky strawberry feast is a regular phenomenon for him. Within just three hours of being posted, the video has garnered 4.6 million views and nearly 37K comments. Proving that a little break from social media (and cricket) hasn’t lessened his fan following in any way.

Watch the adorable video here:

Many people in the comment section pointed out his return on his personal social media after such a long break. Some talked about the cuteness of his childlike desire to eat fresh strawberries while others noted how watching cricket without him isn’t the same.

The last time Dhoni posted anything on social media was on August 15, where is posted a montage of his cricket moments set to the song "Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon" to announce his retirement.

The former captain and wicketkeeper is living the idyllic retired life in his hometown, Ranchi. Four months ago, he ventured into a new profession of organic farming. The 40-50 acre lot of farmlands is also in Ranchi at his farmhouse. In fact, the video posted is from his very own farm.

Though he never posted about it on his official handle, there is a separate page for the farm on Instagram as @Eejafarms. This profile happens to be one of the four handles that Dhoni follows (apart from his wife, daughter, and Amitabh Bachchan).

He had posted a picture of himself on a tractor in late October where he claimed he learned to drive the large vehicle after ten minutes of tuition.

According to the Instagram page, the produce from his farm like watermelons and tomatoes (all organic) are sold in the Ranchi markets. Apart from fruits and vegetables, he also has a herd of cows for dairy farming at the same farmhouse.

The farm-page already has over 30,000 followers on Instagram.