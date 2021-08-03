MS Dhoni Flaunts his Football Skills During Charity Match With Bollywood Celebs

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni played a friendly football match recently in Mumbai. He was joined by cricketer Shreyas Iyer and a host of popular Bollywood and television stars. They were playing for the All Stars Football Club at the Bandra Football Ground. The club holds matches to raise money for charity while promoting the game in India. Dhoni, who is known for his love of football, was seen dribbling through the ground in a video which went viral on social media.

The Ranchi-born cricket legend showcased his footballing skills while making a darting run forward in the action-packed encounter. The clip showed the cricket icon zooming past many Bollywood stars including Arjun Kapoor as he made his way to the goal. Fans could not help but admire the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain’s new hairstyle.

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyasalso shared a post featuring some behind-the-scenes stills from the ground on Instagram. Reacting to the post, India skipper Virat Kohli commented, “Count me in next time we’re in town.”

The match also featured other screen stars known for their passion for football. While movie actorsDino Morea, Karan Wahi,Meezaan, Jim Sarbh, Aadar Jain,Abhimanyu Dasani, Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff showed off their game moves, they were joined byIbrahim Ali Khan, Shashank Khaitan, Caesar Gonsalves, Rohan Shrestha, Vivian DSena,Karanveer Mehra, Bhakhtyar Irani, Manjot Singh andAparshakti Khurana.

These friendly football matches are no new phenomenon. Last year, Dhoni and Kohli both featured in a game alongside Bollywood stars. The match also included the participation of Abhishek Bachchan and Manoj Tiwary, among others.

Back in 2019, India opener Rohit Sharma became the La Liga brand ambassador in India. Speaking to ANI, he termedDhoni as the best football player in the Indian cricket team.

Dhoni will be seen in the yellow jersey soon as he leads ship for his IPL franchise. The IPL 2021 resumes in September in the United Arab Emirates.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here