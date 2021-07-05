MS Dhoni Fulfills His Fan's 13 Year-Long Wait, Signs His Phone Cover

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket. He might have retired from international cricket, but his popularity has not gone down by an inch. He still remains the most loved and talked-about cricketer. It will be correct to say that Dhoni has left a rich legacy that continues to live on through his records. And the records of players who made their maiden debut for the country under his captaincy also vouch for his experience.

Dhoni continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. After the 14th season of the cash-rich league was temporarily suspended, he decided to spend quality time with his family. After the Himachal Pradesh government gave some ease on COVID-19 restrictions, he went on a family vacation along with some of his friends to Shimla.

Mahi’s visit to Shimla turned out to be a golden opportunity for one of his fans who was keen on getting his autograph.Dev was so excited to meet the former Indian captain, he requested the administration and got his transfer from MeenaBagh Shimla to MeenaBagh Ratnari.

MeenaBagh homes shared Dev’s wish on their Instagram handle. They informed that the man had tried to meet Dhoni in 2008 during cricketer’s visit to Rohru but was not able to fulfill his wish. In the post, Dev can be seen posing with Dhoni. MeenaBagh homes informed that Dev has also got Dhoni’s autograph on his mobile cover that will remain unchanged.

To date, people long to meet the cricket legend and for some lucky people like Dev, this wish comes true. Dhoni prefers to live a private life and hardly makes public appearances. Once in a blue moon, he marks his presence on social media, therefore, people don’t get much opportunity to interact with him.

