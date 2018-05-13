MS Dhoni Gears Up to Send Hyderabad Bowlers on a Leather Hunt as Milestone Awaits

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he will be facing his most favoured IPL opposition as he has his best average and strike-rate against them among the currently active IPL teams. He has an average of 61.00 and a strike rate of 158.44 against the Hyderabad outfit. He has also scored four fifties against SRH in the IPL. He has only scored more half centuries against Kings XI Punjab (5) in the IPL.
In fact, Dhoni has been in such brilliant form that after the game against Virat Kohli-led RCB, the India skipper was all praise for MSD. Kohli also mentioned that it was a great sign that Dhoni was back in the runs. In the post-match presentation, Kohli said: “Everyone loves to see MS striking the ball, the way he is doing. The bigger picture is that it is good for Indian cricket.”
Dhoni has been in terrific form this season and the same finisher who looked out of sorts in the last couple of seasons for Pune is suddenly looking like the Captain Cool cricket fans have known over the years. Gone is the phase when he would take 10-15 balls to get into the groove. You pitch it in his slot and the ball goes into the stands. In fact, it has been synonymous with most of Dhoni’s innings this season that he has hit a six in the first 10 deliveries.
Teammate Faf Du Plessis has heaped praise on skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his ability to hit any bowler and said such a quality can make life difficult for any rival captain.
“He (Dhoni) is in really good form at the moment, so it’s extremely tough to bowl to him when he is in a form like that. He has got such a big arch and if you want to bowl wide he can still hit you to the leg side," Du Plessis said. “He has got a lot of options, so it makes life difficult for a bowler and a captain because he can hit any ball to wherever he wants to. That kind of form is obviously very important to us.”
Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be desperate to return to their winning ways when they face table-toppers SRH on Sunday. Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, are yet to qualify for the play-offs as the yellow brigade suffered a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter on Friday.
First Published: May 13, 2018, 12:10 PM IST