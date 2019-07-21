MS Dhoni Gets Army Permission to Train With Parachute Regiment: Reports

After the Indian squad for the tour to West Indies was announced earlier on Sunday sans MS Dhoni who had announced his unavailability for the same, his request to train with a battalion of the Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment for two months has been approved by Army chief General Bipin Rawat, according to ANI.
Although Dhoni will not be a part of any active army operations, a part of his training will happen in Jammu & Kashmir. His battalion has its headquarters in Bengaluru, but is currently posted in Kashmir. According to reports, Dhoni will live like any other soldier in their quarters while undergoing the intense training.
Top Army Sources: MS Dhoni’s request to train with the Indian Army has been approved by General Bipin Rawat. He would train with the Parachute Regiment battalion. Some part of the training is also expected to take place in J&K. Army won't allow Dhoni to be part of any active Op. pic.twitter.com/jMCHExc9JS— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019
Top Army Sources: MS Dhoni’s request to train with the Indian Army has been approved by General Bipin Rawat. He would train with the Parachute Regiment battalion. Some part of the training is also expected to take place in J&K. Army won't allow Dhoni to be part of any active Op. pic.twitter.com/jMCHExc9JS
Dhoni currently is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army of the Parachute Regiment since 2011, and was accorded this alongside Abhinav Bindra and close combat warfare expert Deepak Rao. To become a qualified para-trooper, the ex-Indian captain had to complete five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in their Agra training camp.
After Dhoni was given the rank in 2011, he had said, "Since childhood, I had wanted to join the Army. I used to visit the cantonment area and seeing the soldiers I used to think that one day I will also be among them.”
Earlier, chief selector MSK Prasad had said the following on Dhoni's unavailability:
“He [MS Dhoni] is unavailable for this series. He has expressed his unavailability. Having said that, we had certain road maps till the World Cup. Subsequently, post the World Cup, we have laid down few more plans. We thought of giving as many opportunities to Rishabh Pant to see he is groomed. That’s our plan right now,” MSK Prasad told the press in Mumbai.
MS Dhoni Gets Army Permission to Train With Parachute Regiment: Reports
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings