Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 18, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 March, 2020

1ST INN

Australia Women *

97/2 (13.0)

Australia Women
v/s
New Zealand Women
New Zealand Women

Toss won by New Zealand Women (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: MAL VS SIN

upcoming
MAL MAL
SIN SIN

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Match 6: THA VS HK

upcoming
THA THA
HK HK

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Mar, 202012:00 IST

2nd ODI: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Sylhet

03 Mar, 202012:30 IST

Match 7: THA VS NEP

upcoming
THA THA
NEP NEP

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202008:00 IST

MS Dhoni Gets Hero's Welcome at Chennai Airport

The official Twitter handle of the Chennai-based franchise on Monday posted a 59-second video and said: "Every goose shall bump with first day first show feels! Just start the whistles!"

IANS |March 2, 2020, 10:17 AM IST
MS Dhoni Gets Hero's Welcome at Chennai Airport

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper M.S. Dhoni was given a heroes welcome as he arrived in the state capital to begin his preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The official Twitter handle of the Chennai-based franchise on Monday posted a 59-second video and said: "Every goose shall bump with first day first show feels! Just start the whistles!"

Dhoni will start his preparations for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league from March 3 in Chennai along with Suresh Raina.

Speaking to IANS, CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan had said: "Dhoni will reach Chennai on March 2 and will start training the next day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. (Suresh)Raina will also be training with him, but there will be no international player as of now."

The 2020 IPL will see the return of Dhoni to cricketing action as the wicket-keeper is on a break since playing in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

The 13th edition of the IPL starts from March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in what will be Dhoni's first game after an eight-month sabbatical.

chennai super kingsipl 2020MS DhoniOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

SIN v MAL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

HK v THA
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Sylhet

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

NEP v THA
Sylhet All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more