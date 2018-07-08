Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 8, 2018, 9:23 AM IST
MS Dhoni Given a Taste of his Own Medicine on 37th Birthday

MS Dhoni with Kuldeep Yadav. (BCCI)

Ever since handing over the reins of the team to Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has shown a fun-loving side of his as he spends more time laughing and pulling legs of youngsters in the team. It seems like Dhoni wants to make the youngsters comfortable and it was no different on his 37th birthday as he smeared the cake all over chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav’s face.

But he was just as much a sport when the others took turns to smear his face with the cake. In fact, he thanked his teammates for making it another memorable birthday. Taking to Instagram, Dhoni posted a video from the celebration and wrote: “This is what happens when u keeping bossing around for the whole year and finally youngsters get a chance to give it back.thanks guys for making the day special.”



Dhoni is now only the third Indian player to achieve the record of playing 500 international games after Sachin Tendulkar (664) and Rahul Dravid (509). Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh. Since then he has appeared in 317 ODIs, 90 Tests and 92 T20Is. He is also only captain in the world to have won three ICC trophies —World T20 in 2007, ICC World Cup in 2011 and 2013 Champions Trophy.

