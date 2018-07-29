MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle

Loading...
The 37-year-old has switched back to his old ‘V Hawk’ haircut. A Mumbai-based hair salon posted the former captain’s photos on their Instagram account.
The Old “V Hawk” is back! #captainsaab #menshair #barber #mohawk #dhoni . Hair for @mahi7781 by @sapnamotibhavnani . . . . . . #madowothair #bandra #mensfashion #menshaircuts #newhair #shootlife #bandra #bandrahairstylist #bandrasalon #mumbailife #mumbaisalon #mumbaidiaries #mumbai #mahi #captaincool #fades #barbershop #barberlife #hairdiaries #stylistlife #celebritystylist #celebrity #sapnabhavnani
Dhoni, who is back home post the ODI series in England, has taken time off from the game, spending his time with the family. For his birthday earlier this month, Dhoni received a ‘special’ haircut from teammate Hardik Pandya. “Special day calls for a special haircut. Here’s my birthday gift for the one and only Mahi. This stunt is performed by an expert, don’t try this at home,” Pandya said.
After an intense limited overs contest, team India will take on England in a five-match Test series, starting on August 1. MS Dhoni, however, will watch the proceedings back home, having retired from the format in 2014.
First Published: July 29, 2018, 1:21 PM IST