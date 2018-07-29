MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle

The Old “V Hawk” is back! #captainsaab #menshair #barber #mohawk #dhoni . Hair for @mahi7781 by @sapnamotibhavnani . . . . . . #madowothair #bandra #mensfashion #menshaircuts #newhair #shootlife #bandra #bandrahairstylist #bandrasalon #mumbailife #mumbaisalon #mumbaidiaries #mumbai #mahi #captaincool #fades #barbershop #barberlife #hairdiaries #stylistlife #celebritystylist #celebrity #sapnabhavnani

A post shared by Mad O Wot Hair Salon (@madowothair) on Jul 27, 2018 at 10:41pm PDT