MS Dhoni Hails Rafale Induction: 'Potent Bird's Lethality Will Increase in Hands of Our Pilots'

Former India captain MS Dhoni hailed the induction of Rafale Jets into the Indian Air Force, saying the 'potent bird's lethality will only increase' in the hands of the IAF pilots.

Cricketnext Staff |September 10, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
Former India captain MS Dhoni hailed the induction of Rafale Jets into the Indian Air Force, saying the 'potent bird's lethality will only increase' in the hands of the IAF pilots. The five Rafale aircrafts will be formally inducted in 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' of the Indian Air Force, at Ambala airbase with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Armed Forces of France Florence Parly taking part in the induction ceremony.

Dhoni, an honourary lieutenant colonel at the Indian Army, took to Twitter to share his excitement in a rare tweet.

"With the Final Induction Ceremony the world’s best combat proven 4.5Gen fighter plane gets the world’s best fighter pilots. In the hands of our pilots and the mix of different aircrafts with the IAF the potent bird’s lethality will only increase," he wrote.

"Wishing The Glorious 17 Squadron(Golden Arrows) all the very best and for all of us hope the Rafale beats the service record of the Mirage 2000 but Su30MKI remains my fav and the boys get new target to dogfight with and wait for BVR engagement till their upgrade to Super Sukhoi," he wrote in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Ambala along with his French counterpart Florence Parly for the formal induction of the first batch of five fighter jets at the air base. The two dignitaries attended the Sarv Dharma Pooja. Before arriving in Punjab, the France's minister of armed forces received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Delhi.

The induction of one of the most potent combat jets globally will give the country's air power a strategic edge in the midst of a bitter border row with China in eastern Ladakh. The fleet, comprising three single seater and two twin seater aircraft, are being inducted into the IAF as part of its Ambala-based No 17 Squadron, also known as the 'Golden Arrows'.

MS Dhoni is currently in UAE, set to lead Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League beginning on September 19.

