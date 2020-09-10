MS Dhoni Hails Rafale Induction: Twitterati Go Crazy Over Thala's Knowledge

Former India captain MS Dhoni hailed the inclusion of Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force. The 39-year-old tweeted his take on popular micro-blogging site Twitter. Soon after, Mahi fans went gaga. While some lauded their Thala, some of them posted some hilarious memes. Here are some of the best.
This one has accurately captured the mood of several Indian cricket fans.
Ever wondered what would Dhoni do once he is completely done playing. This fan has an answer for you.
It can't get hilarious than this.
MS Dhoni is currently in UAE, set to lead Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League beginning on September 19.
Dhoni's reaction was duly praised by his fans on Twitter.
Dhoni himself is quite passionate about the military and has been accorded a post of Lt Colnel in the Indian Army.
