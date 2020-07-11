Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2020, 10:21 AM IST
MS Dhoni Handing Over the Captaincy During My Final Test a Surprise: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said it was a surprise when MS Dhoni handed him the reins during his final international appearance.

Having announced before the game that he would be retiring after this particular Test, Ganguly was given a guard of honour by his teammates as he came onto the ground and in the final parts of the game, Dhoni asked him to captain the side too.

Also Read: 'Absolute Injustice, Won't Blame Greg Chappell Alone' - Sourav Ganguly Opens Up On Being Dropped

"My last Test match in Nagpur. It was the last day, last session. I was walking down the steps at the Vidarbha Stadium. They (my teammates) stood beside me and allowed me to enter the ground," Ganguly told India batsman Mayank Agarwal in the latest episode of his chat show ‘Open Nets with Mayank’ on the BCCI website.

"That (handing over captaincy) was a bit of a surprise. I didn’t expect it. But MS Dhoni being MS Dhoni, he is full of surprises like his captaincy. We were winning the Test match and my mind was on retirement. I don’t know what I did for those 3, 4 overs," he added.

India would go on to register a resounding 172-run win over the Aussies, ensuring Ganguly made a winning exit from the international scene.

