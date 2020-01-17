Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

AUS IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2020 2nd ODI, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 17 January, 2020

2ND INN

India

340/6 (50.0)

India
v/s
Australia
Australia*

168/2 (29.0)

Australia need 173 runs in 126 balls at 8.23 rpo
Innings Break

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Final, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 17 January, 2020

1ST INN

Rajshahi Royals *

107/4 (16.0)

Rajshahi Royals
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

MS Dhoni Has Begun IPL Preparations, Will Train With State Team: Jharkhand Coach

Asked if Dhoni did anything specific in the two days that he has trained so far, Kumar said the former skipper spent a lot of time talking to the bowlers.

IANS |January 17, 2020, 7:20 PM IST
Former India skipper MS Dhoni has stunned Jharkhand coach Rajiv Kumar with his fluent batting even as the stumper started training for the first time since India's loss in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand in July last year.

Kumar said that he was expecting a little rustiness from the batsman, but the balls seemed to be hitting the middle of the bat. The coach went on to add that the Chennai Super Kings skipper's preparations have begun for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

"I will be honest. I thought there will be a bit of rustiness as Dhoni has not trained for quite some time. The last time we had spoken, he had said that he would start in January and here you go. He is a man of his words and it came as no surprise that he was out there training with the guys just like any other regular Jharkhand player. But what surprised me most was how he middled almost every ball, be it in the pacer's net or the spinner's net. He even took throwdowns just like a player going through the batting drills does.

"I haven't had any talks with him with regards to the national team and him donning the India jersey again. But, his preparations for the next edition of the IPL has begun and while the senior team will be busy playing the Ranji Trophy game from Sunday, Dhoni will continue training till the time he is in Ranchi," the coach said.

Asked if Dhoni did anything specific in the two days that he has trained so far, Kumar said the former skipper spent a lot of time talking to the bowlers.

"He is such a professional and has been going on spending time with the youngsters, especially the bowlers. He is discussing the line and length that they should target and the ways to fox the opposition batsmen. He has been as vocal as can be expected from a senior player like Dhoni," Kumar said.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
