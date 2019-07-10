starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:NZ VS TBC

upcoming
NZ NZ
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

India vs New Zealand | Dhoni Hasn't Told Us Anything About Retirement: Kohli

PTI |July 10, 2019, 11:05 PM IST
India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that former captain MS Dhoni has not told him or the team anything about his future plans amid speculation that the he may call it quits after team's semi-final defeat against New Zealand led to their exit from the World Cup.

Dhoni scored 50 off 72 balls in India's 18 run defeat at the hands of Black Caps and the skipper once again came to veteran's defence on his slow approach during the middle overs.

Asked if Dhoni has said anything about his future plans, with squad for the West Indies tour to be announced soon, Kohli said, "No he hasn't told us anything as of now."

Dhoni, coming in to bat at 71 for 5, it was not easy to accelerate straightaway and it needed a rebuilding which he did alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

"I think Dhoni had to hold the innings from one end and allow Jadeja to play freely. He batted in the right way. He has been given a specific role as per the team situation and he played accordingly. They had a 100 run partnership from that situation," Kohli defended the former skipper.

The skipper also feels that it is "very easy to criticize sitting from outside".

"Yes we are not denying that we made errors but in hindsight, we can criticize a lot," Kohli said.

His opposite number Kane Williamson felt that Dhoni's run out was the turning point of the match.

Asked if he would have been the captain, would have still persisted with Dhoni, he cheekily enquired, "Is he changing his nationality?"

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

ENG v AUS
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

TBC v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
