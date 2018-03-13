Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Dhoni Having a Ball With Ziva & Sakshi as He Enjoys Well-earned Rest

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 13, 2018, 2:10 PM IST
MS Dhoni (Instagram)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli isn’t the only one who is making the most of the small break from international cricket. Even former India skipper MS Dhoni is having fun with his family before he gets back on the road for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, starting on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Dhoni posted a video which read: “Fun time with the family.”

Fun time with the family

The Indian team is playing a T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka and the top cricketers have been rested for the tournament. Skipper Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are not part of the squad for the series.

In skipper Kohli’s absence Rohit Sharma is leading Team India. Rohit had earlier captained India in an ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2017. The team had won two games under his leadership, and lost one.

India has been playing non-stop cricket for the past few months, and have been on the South Africa tour since Jan this year. So the BCCI and the key players mutually agreed to give the series a miss.

“What is the point of sending these cricketers after such a hectic South African tour,” a team source had said.

The BCCI launched the anthem for the 2018 edition of the IPL on Monday. In a first, the BCCI and Star India have collaborated to create anthem for the campaign this year which puts spotlight on what the IPL stands for -- pitting the best in T20 cricket against each other. And aptly, they have named the anthem "Best vs Best".


The lyrics, music and the video of "Best vs Best" encompass the spirit of IPL -- the tournament which brings together the best in the game, where best of global talent showcase their prowess.

The anthem has been released in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada and Telugu -- across all platforms (TV, radio, and digital).
First Published: March 13, 2018, 2:10 PM IST

