MS Dhoni Helped Me Improve My Reflexes: Uncapped India Women Keeper Indrani Roy

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter from Jharkhand, Indrani Roy, who has made it to the India Women’s team for the tour of England revealed that she had taken inputs from MS Dhoni about her wicketkeeping skills.

The 23-year-old was the leading run-scorer in the Senior One-day Competition with a total of 456 runs. She revealed that MS Dhoni, from Jharkhand, had helped her improve her reflexes.

“During a training session in Ranchi sometime last year, I had a long conversation with Mahi Sir about how to improve my game and he had told me that I should ensure that I improve my reflexes and movement in the five-meter radius,” she told Sportstar.

“For wicketkeepers, that’s a key thing and he advised me that I should try and get better. That actually helped me. Learning a thing or two from a legend like Mahi Sir is a privilege and his advice actually helped me improve my game. Every time I hit the ground, I try to remember his tips.

“Hard work has paid off. I am looking forward to sharing the dressing room with the senior players and learning from them. This will be my first outing with the national team and if I get a chance in the final XI, I will try and do my best.”

The BCCI announced the squad on Friday, with Shafali Verma getting her maiden One-Day International call up while Shikha Pandey was recalled. Mithali Raj will lead the Test and ODI squads, while Harmanpreet Kaur stays T20I captain. Mithali will have to work with new coach Ramesh Powar, with whom she had a public tussle after the 2018 T20 World Cup.

In a decision that was slammed by fans and critics, India’s selectors had dropped pacer Shikha Pandey and dashing opener Shafali (for the ODIs) for the recent home series against South Africa. India ended up losing both the ODI and T20I series.

The tour takes placed between June 16 and July 15. The one-off Test begins on June 16, after which the ODIs and T20Is follow. India last played a Test in November 2014, against South Africa in Mysore.

Squad for Test & ODI : Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

Squad for T20I : Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

