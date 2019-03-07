MS Dhoni Hosts Dinner Party For Team India in Ranchi

Loading...
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a photo on social media, where the entire squad was seen as a part of the dinner. Chahal’s tweet stated, “Thank you for last night @msdhoni bhai and @SaakshiSRawat bhabhi”.
Skipper Virat Kohli too shared an image from the evening on social media. The post read, “Great night with the boys at mahi bhais place last night. Good food, fun chats all around and great energy. Perfect team evening.”
As far as the series is concerned, India have taken a 2-0 lead in the series winning the matches at Hyderabad and Nagpur. The third ODI will be played on March 8 with the hosts hoping to seal the series as soon as possible.
India and Australia have faced off at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Cricket Stadium on three occasions: first in 2013 in an ODI, then in 2017 in a Test and T20I, respectively.
The head-to-head record on this ground is 1-0 in favour of India as they won the lone T20I played on this ground by 9 wickets. The Test match was drawn and the ODI was washed out.
