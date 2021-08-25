MS Dhoni in English T20 Blast? Wait, It's Rashid Khan; Afghan Takes Out the Helicopter

Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan took out the Helicopter—yes, the same MSD used—in the English T20 Blast last night and left the cricket fans shell shocked. His shot made headlines as ECB posted the video of the clip on social media which is going viral even as of writing this report.

Rashid slammed 27 off just nine as he helped his team Sussex reach Semi-finals of the T20 Blast at Chester-Le Street. He was playing against Yorkshire who had set a target of 178. The Afghan played his part to the perfection as he remained unbeaten and carried his team home but not before taking the helicopter out.

This is not the first time Rashid has tried to do a MS Dhoni. Back in July, in the very same tournament, he executed this shot perfectly in the group stage match against Hampshire. He had tried this several times in other T20 leagues like the BBL in Australia, earlier this year.

Earlier he had to take to Twitter to appeal for peace as Taliban surge left his country in a spot. The spinner urged the “world leaders” to not ditch them at a time when they needed them the most and added they want peace and not destruction.

“Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, as thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced. Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan. We want peace," he wrote on the microblogging site.

