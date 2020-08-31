MS Dhoni is a Yogi in Cricket, Master at Disconnecting from Results: Javagal Srinath
Former India pacer Javagal Srinath hailed MS Dhoni as a 'yogi' in cricket given his ability to stay calm and detach himself from results. Srinath said Dhoni, who retired from international cricket earlier in the month, knew when to 'disconnect' from the game at the right time.
