MS Dhoni is a Yogi in Cricket, Master at Disconnecting from Results: Javagal Srinath

Former India pacer Javagal Srinath hailed MS Dhoni as a 'yogi' in cricket given his ability to stay calm and detach himself from results. Srinath said Dhoni, who retired from international cricket earlier in the month, knew when to 'disconnect' from the game at the right time.

Cricketnext Staff |August 31, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
Javagal Srinath said MS Dhoni is a Yogi in cricket. Photo IPL

Talking to R Ashwin on DRS With Ash in the offspinner's YouTube channel, Srinath said:

"MS Dhoni is a yogi in cricket. The way he has understood the game, his detachment to results. The way he speaks and conducts himself and on every victory, he holds the cup, the most prized cups, he hands it to someone else and walks away.

"When he looks into all these things, when things are not going well on the pitch and the team is struggling, his composure and body language as if nothing has happened, he can only be a yogi to be such a wonderful cricketer. The more you disconnected your senses from the game at the right time, the better it is for you. He's a master at that, lot of respect for the man."

Srinath recalled the first time he saw Dhoni, way back in 2003 during India A's tour of Kenya.

"It has always been a good chat with him every now and then. No incidents as such (as a match referee), but it has always been a queries about why it should be this way and that way," he said. "My first meeting with Dhoni was in 2003 post my career in Kenya. There was a triangular series between Kenya, India and Pakistan; in all the three league games all the way to the finals Dhoni won it single handedly. At the end of it, the way he disdainfully played the spinners and fast bowlers as if he was playing school cricket.

ALSO READ: Javagal Srinath on Mankads - 'Non Strikers Shouldn't Look for Empathy, Don't Invoke Spirit of Cricket'

"I was so thrilled that I ran up to the dressing room and called him out and said, look I'm a big fan of yours, very shortly you should play for India, all the best. He lived up to it and see where he is now, as I said he is an absolute yogi for this game."

ALSO READ: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Will Consult MS Dhoni About His Felicitation, Says JSCA secretary Sanjay Sahay

Srinath also spoke about how the game has evolved, pointing to how the balls had more protruding seams back in his playing days.

"That's one of my grouse, because the game is tilting towards the batsmen. If that's the commercial way of building the game, then well and good, we can't complain about it," he said.

"But the ball, what we used to feel those days, the seam was quite pronounced. Now it's absolutely flat. Therefore nothing much happens initially. Earlier, more the seam, more the movement. It's a bit of a concern for the bowler."

Ashwin responded, saying: "We're talking about 1991-92 to till now in 2020, but I felt as a bowler when I started playing the IPL in 2009-10, from then onwards the ball has changed. I almost feel like a stitch of the ball is gone, but as you said those are demands of the modern game and we have to adapt to it."

Srinath rued lack of depth in India's pace department during his playing days, saying he was often over-burdened in away tours. He was glad the situation has changed now, and called the current pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav as the best quartret India has ever produced.

"Now we have the best fast bowling quartret that India has ever produced. Led by Bumrah, they're amazing. Things have changed due to IPL perhaps, you bowl under pressure. 10-12 years of good IPL will make anybody a good bowler."

