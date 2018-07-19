MS Dhoni is Going Nowhere, He Just Wanted to Show the Ball to the Bowling Coach: Ravi Shastri

But chief coach Ravi Shastri has dismissed the speculations and said that the idea was to show the ball to bowling coach Bharat Arun and get a fair idea of the conditions.
"MS wanted to show the ball to Bharat Arun. He wanted to show him the wear and tear the ball had endured, to get a general idea of what the conditions were like," Shastri told TOI.
The coach in his typical style said that MSD was here to stay and there was no question of him retiring. "That's rubbish. MS is not going anywhere," Shastri confirmed.
While pundits have been critical of Dhoni’s diminishing skills as a finisher, Shastri said that the old warhorse was still an asset considering what he brings to the table.
"But right now, all this clamour is nonsense. He just wanted to show the ball to Arun to just have a look at it after close to 45 overs had been bowled," he said.
First Published: July 19, 2018, 8:13 AM IST