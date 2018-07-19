Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

MS Dhoni is Going Nowhere, He Just Wanted to Show the Ball to the Bowling Coach: Ravi Shastri

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 19, 2018, 8:48 AM IST
MS Dhoni is Going Nowhere, He Just Wanted to Show the Ball to the Bowling Coach: Ravi Shastri

Getty Images

New Delhi: The cricketing world went into a tizzy with video grabs showing former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni taking the match ball from the umpire at the end of the third ODI against England at Headingley on Tuesday. With players generally taking the ball only after an impressive show, people started wondering if this was the end of the road for the Man with the Midas touch and whether he would call it a day.

But chief coach Ravi Shastri has dismissed the speculations and said that the idea was to show the ball to bowling coach Bharat Arun and get a fair idea of the conditions.

"MS wanted to show the ball to Bharat Arun. He wanted to show him the wear and tear the ball had endured, to get a general idea of what the conditions were like," Shastri told TOI.

The coach in his typical style said that MSD was here to stay and there was no question of him retiring. "That's rubbish. MS is not going anywhere," Shastri confirmed.

While pundits have been critical of Dhoni’s diminishing skills as a finisher, Shastri said that the old warhorse was still an asset considering what he brings to the table.

"But right now, all this clamour is nonsense. He just wanted to show the ball to Arun to just have a look at it after close to 45 overs had been bowled," he said.

Related Story

Also Watch

england vs india 2018India vs EnglandMS DhoniRavi Shastrivirat kohli
First Published: July 19, 2018, 8:13 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking