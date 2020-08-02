Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

MS Dhoni is One of a Kind, I Don't Believe in Comparisons - Rohit Sharma on Suresh Raina's Praise

Rohit hailed Dhoni as one of a kind but said he doesn't believe in comparisons.

Cricketnext Staff |August 2, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
MS Dhoni is One of a Kind, I Don't Believe in Comparisons - Rohit Sharma on Suresh Raina's Praise

Suresh Raina had recently hailed Rohit Sharma's captaincy style, saying he was the next 'MS Dhoni' for India.

For his part, Rohit hailed Dhoni as one of a kind but said he doesn't believe in comparisons.

"Yes I heard about that comment from Suresh," said Rohit in a video that he tweeted as part of a question and answer session on Twitter with fans on the occasion of Friendship Day.

"MS Dhoni is one of a kind, nobody can be like him. I believe comparisons shouldn't be made like that. Every individual is different, and has his own strengths and weaknesses."

Raina had earlier said on the Super Over podcast: “I would say he (Rohit) is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team. I have seen him, he is calm, he likes to listen, he likes to give confidence to the players and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front. When the captain leads from the front and at the same time, he gives respect to the dressing room atmosphere, you know you have it all."

Rohit added that his most special moment with Dhoni was his first ODI double century.

Rohit scored the first of his three ODI double tons on November 2, 2013 in Bengaluru against Australia.

"Best moment with MS (Dhoni) was my first double hundred, he was batting with me and we had a long partnership," he said.

ALSO READ: Suresh Raina Rates This Player as Next MS Dhoni of Indian Cricket, Lauds Captaincy Style

Opening the batting, Rohit almost played through the innings and hit 12 fours and an incredible 16 sixes in his epic knock. He shared 112-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan and then a 72-run stand for the third wicket with Suresh Raina.

However, it was his 167-run stand with Dhoni in which Rohit truly flattened the Australian bowlers. He smashed 114 runs in that partnership off just 59 balls. Dhoni himself smashed 62 off 38 balls.

That was only the third instance of a player scoring a double hundred in men's ODIs, the previous two being scored by Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Just over a year later, Rohit smashed 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens to become the only batsman to have two double hundreds in ODIs. He then did one better and scored a third double hundred with an unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka in 2017 in Mohali.

(With IANS inputs)

indian teamMS Dhonirohit sharmasuresh raina

