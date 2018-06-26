MS Dhoni Pretty Good, But Jos Buttler the Best Right Now in White-ball Cricket: Tim Paine

Buttler is in the form of his life having single-handedly rescued England from a precarious position with a valiant century, to help the hosts complete their first 5-0 whitewash of Australia here on Sunday.
Asked to rate Buttler, Paine, who himself is a stumper said: "He's good, he's very good. Right now, he'd have to be the best white-ball wicket-keeper batsman in the world.
"I don't think there's too many guys to challenge him. MS Dhoni is pretty good, but at this moment, Jos is at the absolute peak of his powers.
"He understands his one-day game so well and knows his strengths inside out and just doesn't go away from him," Paine added.
Buttler scored 275 runs in the just-concluded series with three unbeaten knocks that included scores of 91, 54 and 110.
First Published: June 26, 2018, 12:04 PM IST