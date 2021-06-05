MS Dhoni Is Quiet & Reserved; Virat Kohli & Sarfaraz Ahmed Are Always Very Passionate: Faf du Plessis

South African great, Faf du Plessis is all set to play for Quetta Gladiators when the Pakistan Super League resumes in Abu Dhabi from the 9th of June and compared the passionate and vocal captaincy style of his captain Sarfaraz Ahmed with that of Virat Kohli. He also contrasted their approach at the helm with that of his skipper at the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, MS Dhoni whom he described as more calm, cool and reserved.

Du Plessis was in scintillating form for CSK in both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the IPL. He scored 449 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 140.75 in the UAE last year before aggregating 320 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 145.45 this season in India.

The South African compared the opposite styles in captaincy of Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Ahmed on one side and MS Dhoni on the other.

“Quite different… MS is quiet and reserved, does most of his things instinctively on the field. Sarfaraz is the opposite… almost like Virat. Always talking to the players, always to the bowlers, always very passionate about how he captains his team, and he shows it. So, there is no right and wrong way. These are just two different styles,” quoted Du Plessis.

Du Plessis has been one of South Africa’s best batsmen of this era and has an average of 40.02 in Test cricket, 47.47 in ODIs and 35.53 in T20Is. He has led South Africa to a win in 18 of the 36 Tests he has captained. His limited overs’ record at the helm is more impressive with 51 wins and just 23 losses in 76 matches. Du Plessis stated that Sarfaraz knew how to get the best out of the Pakistani players also adding that he imbibed the best from the different captains he played under and tried to use that when leading the side himself.

“He’s obviously been captain of Pakistan and has got the best out of players. I’ve always enjoyed playing under different leaders just to see how they go about their business because I also am pretty passionate about leadership myself so it’s nice for me to be able to see how he does things and offer my inputs if he wants to take it,” added du Plessis.​

