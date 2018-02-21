Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Dhoni is Street-smart and Thinks Ahead of the Game: Harbhajan

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 21, 2018, 12:47 PM IST
Dhoni is Street-smart and Thinks Ahead of the Game: Harbhajan

MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh (AFP)

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is set to return as the skipper of Chennai Super Kings as the franchise returns to the Indian Premier League after serving out a two-year ban. And former Mumbai Indians skipper Harbhajan Singh has said that he can’t wait to get back onto the field with Dhoni for the Yellow Brigade. The 11th edition of the IPL starts on April 7 with defending champions Mumbai Indians playing CSK in the opening game at the Wankhede Stadium.

“It’s always a great feeling to play along with MS Dhoni. I’m looking forward to working with him again towards a common goal – this time to win the trophy for the Chennai Super Kings,” Harbhajan Singh told CSK’s media team.

“He (Dhoni) understands the game really well, is street-smart and thinks ahead of the game and I feel that’s very important for a captain, especially in T20. That’s what makes him a great skipper.”

Harbhajan played for Mumbai in the first 10 seasons and it did come as a surprise when MI decided not to retain the off-spinner going into this edition of the cash-rich league. Bhajji, as he is fondly called, will be playing for another franchise for the first time and said that he is looking to make new memories with Chennai.

“Look forward to exciting times with CSK,” Harbhajan said.

The Lions won the IPL twice, finished runners-up on four occasions and qualified to the Playoffs in every season between 2008 and 2015 to emerge as one of the most successful franchises in the opening decade.

“It’s great to be a part of two strong teams. 10 years with Mumbai Indians was absolutely brilliant, and now to be a part of another brilliant team. Here I come, Chennai! Let’s do it together for Yellow,” he further said.

“CSK versus Mumbai Indians – two top teams – was always a pressure game. No matter how bad the situation, both would continue to fight till the end and create chances. That’s how champion teams play, with a lot of passion and pride,” he signed off.

Also Watch

chennai super kingsharbhajan singhIndian Premier LeagueIPL 11IPL 2018MS DhoniMumbai Indians
First Published: February 21, 2018, 12:47 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking