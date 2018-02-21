Dhoni is Street-smart and Thinks Ahead of the Game: Harbhajan

“It’s always a great feeling to play along with MS Dhoni. I’m looking forward to working with him again towards a common goal – this time to win the trophy for the Chennai Super Kings,” Harbhajan Singh told CSK’s media team.
“He (Dhoni) understands the game really well, is street-smart and thinks ahead of the game and I feel that’s very important for a captain, especially in T20. That’s what makes him a great skipper.”
Harbhajan played for Mumbai in the first 10 seasons and it did come as a surprise when MI decided not to retain the off-spinner going into this edition of the cash-rich league. Bhajji, as he is fondly called, will be playing for another franchise for the first time and said that he is looking to make new memories with Chennai.
“Look forward to exciting times with CSK,” Harbhajan said.
The Lions won the IPL twice, finished runners-up on four occasions and qualified to the Playoffs in every season between 2008 and 2015 to emerge as one of the most successful franchises in the opening decade.
“It’s great to be a part of two strong teams. 10 years with Mumbai Indians was absolutely brilliant, and now to be a part of another brilliant team. Here I come, Chennai! Let’s do it together for Yellow,” he further said.
“CSK versus Mumbai Indians – two top teams – was always a pressure game. No matter how bad the situation, both would continue to fight till the end and create chances. That’s how champion teams play, with a lot of passion and pride,” he signed off.
First Published: February 21, 2018, 12:47 PM IST