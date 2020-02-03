Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Plate Final, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 03 February, 2020

2ND INN

England Under-19

279/7 (50.0)

England Under-19
v/s
Sri Lanka Under-19
Sri Lanka Under-19*

16/1 (2.4)

Sri Lanka Under-19 need 265 runs in 285 balls at 5.57 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

live
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 21: UAE VS JER

upcoming
UAE UAE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 22: BER VS NAM

upcoming
BER BER
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201911:30 IST

MS Dhoni is The Best Captain India Has Seen: Rohit Sharma

The most talked about issue in Indian cricket nowadays has been about when former skipper M.S. Dhoni will be back on the field. While there have been murmurs that the Ranchi stumper must retire as he will find it difficult to make a comeback, India opener Rohit Sharma felt Dhoni is the best skipper the country has had.

IANS |February 3, 2020, 5:50 PM IST
MS Dhoni is The Best Captain India Has Seen: Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: The most talked about issue in Indian cricket nowadays has been about when former skipper M.S. Dhoni will be back on the field. While there have been murmurs that the Ranchi stumper must retire as he will find it difficult to make a comeback, India opener Rohit Sharma felt Dhoni is the best skipper the country has had.

"MS Dhoni is the one who has been like that. It's in-born. It has helped him to make such good decisions on the field and now you see he is the most successful Indian captain with all three ICC trophies with him and many IPL titles as well. He is the best captain India has seen and there's a reason behind it - which is being calm and composed under a situation," Rohit said in one of the episodes of Curly Tales.

Even after Virat Kohli took over the captaincy duties, Dhoni continued to be a key member in the decision-making team and was a guide for the fast bowlers. Elaborating on it the dashing Mumbai batsman said: "I have seen him handle a lot of young bowlers when they get under pressure, he just goes and puts his arm around them and talks to them about what needs to be done."

"When a younger player is treated like that by a senior member of the team, you obviously feel confident and you want to deliver for the team," he added.

Dhonidhoni captainMS Dhonirohitrohit sharmasharma

Related stories

We Miss MS Dhoni, No One Sits on His Seat in Bus: Yuzvendra Chahal
Cricketnext Staff | January 28, 2020, 12:58 PM IST

We Miss MS Dhoni, No One Sits on His Seat in Bus: Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhoni, J'khand CM Inaugurate New Facilities at JSCA
Cricketnext Staff | January 23, 2020, 9:19 PM IST

Dhoni, J'khand CM Inaugurate New Facilities at JSCA

MS Dhoni Will be Retained by Chennai Super Kings in 2021: N Srinivasan
Cricketnext Staff | January 19, 2020, 1:12 PM IST

MS Dhoni Will be Retained by Chennai Super Kings in 2021: N Srinivasan

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SIN v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

JER v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019

NAM v BER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more