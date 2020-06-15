MS Dhoni is 'Very Morose' Due to Sushant Singh Rajput's Passing: Business Manager

Former India skipper MS Dhoni’s business manager Arun Pandey said that the wicketkeeper-batsman is 'morose' due to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden passing.
Rajput, who played Dhoni in the biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, died by suicide in his apartment in Bandra on Sunday.
“We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident,” Pandey told ABP Ananda.
“Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life.
"Sushant used to practice under the watchful eyes of former cricketer Kiran More who taught him how to keep wickets, which was very essential to play the role of Mahi.
“I still remember that Sushant had a bad side strain during practice and even there was a crack in his backbone. But he was confident, worked hard in rehabilitation and recovered within a week. Even Mahi was impressed to see his dedication to work.”
Rajput's portrayal of the man cricket fans fondly refer to as 'Captain Cool' won him many fans around the country. When news of his death broke, many took to social media to remember his iconic silver screen performance.
Former India cricketer and chairman of the selection committee Kiran More, who trained Rajput for the role, had also expressed his grief at the actor's passing.
"Becoming an actor is not an easy task, he gave so many super-hits, and he worked really hard for it. What we heard today is shocking and simply heartbreaking. He was a great athlete and a quick learner. I can even say he was a phenomenal cricketer," he told WION.
