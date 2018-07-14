Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England: MS Dhoni Joins Elite List After Taking 300th Catch at Lord's

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 14, 2018, 6:40 PM IST
MS Dhoni (Getty Images)

New Delhi: India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has added a new feather into his already illustrious cap as he became only the fourth wicket-keeper to take 300 catches in One-day Internationals, on Saturday.

During the second ODI against England at Lord's, in-form batsman Jos Buttler became Dhoni's 300th scalp in the 50-over format. Dhoni joins the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Mark Boucher and Kumar Sangakkara as the only players to have achieved this milestone.

Adam Gilchrist (AUS): 417
Mark Boucher (SA): 403
Kumar Sangakkara (SL): 402
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (IND): 300*
Brendon McCullum (NZ): 262

Earlier, during the T20I series against England, Dhoni became the first wicket-keeper to take 50 catches in the shortest format and also the first wicket-keeper to take five catches in one innings.

First Published: July 14, 2018, 6:34 PM IST

