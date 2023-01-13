MS Dhoni Launches Surveillance Drone 'Droni' in Partnership With Garuda Aerospace

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may be away from the field but continues to be in the headlines. The former Indian skipper has been busy in some unique ventures after his retirement from international cricket. Dhoni and Garuda Aerospace have now launched a surveillance drone named Droni. The veteran cricketer unveiled the surveillance drone at the Global Drone Expo in Chennai last year. The battery-operated quadcopter surveillance drone will be primarily used in the agricultural sector.

Talking about the use of this drone, Garuda Aerospace’s founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash said, “Our Droni drone is indigenous and can be used for different surveillance purposes. It is efficient, seamless, and high quality from a tech and builds standpoint. By providing Make in India drones, we hope to not just become Aatmanirbhar for the demand of drones but also place India on the global map as a hub for superior quality, safe and secure drone, and drone-based solutions,"

MS Dhoni also spoke about his mission to improve agriculture in India at The Global Drone Exp. Dhoni revealed that he got interested in drones during the COVID-19 lockdown after learning how drones can boost the agriculture sector.

MS Dhoni’s love for farming is well known. The Ranchi-born cricketer was seen taking a keen interest in his farms in Ranchi during the COVID-19 lockdown. The former India skipper reportedly is working on plans of taking up animal husbandry at his sprawling Ranchi farmhouse.

MS Dhoni’s farm, covering some 10 acres of land, has started producing vegetables and fruits like cabbage, tomatoes, broccoli, papaya, strawberries and peas. Besides catering to local markets, Dhoni will also export products from his farm to countries like the United Arab Emirates.

MS Dhoni will be seen on the cricket field in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). The talismanic cricketer will possibly play his swansong tournament at the IPL 2023. Following a disappointing season for the Yellow army last year, fans will be hoping for a revival as the tournament returns to Chennai in 2023.

CSK will receive firepower from English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was roped in by the franchise at the mini-auction last month.

