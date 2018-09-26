MS Dhoni Leads India Out for 200th Time in ODIs, Twitter Rejoices

MS Dhoni. (Credit: BCCI/Twitter)

At the age of 37 years and 80 days, MS Dhoni is India's oldest ODI captain.



Prev: Mohammad Azharuddin (36y 124d) vs New Zealand in CWC 1999. #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018

"It's all destiny and I have always believed in that!"



Captain Cool is back!

After 2 Years , his 200th ODI as Captain .

"MS Dhoni" @msdhoni is The Captain of Team India for today's match between #INDvAFG .

MS back leading the kind of bowling line-up he would love to have (even if there are better options around) and also the kind he led in all his years as Indian captain.



Dhoni has given up on captaincy. But captaincy hasn't given up on Dhoni. #INDvBAN

First Published: September 25, 2018, 5:34 PM IST