MS Dhoni Leads India Out for 200th Time in ODIs, Twitter Rejoices

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 26, 2018, 12:03 AM IST
MS Dhoni.

In a move that came as a surprise to many, MS Dhoni walked out with the team sheet for the toss in India’s final Super Fours game of the 2018 Asia Cup, against Afghanistan on Tuesday. Soon it dawned that Dhoni would captain the side, for the 200th time for India in one-day internationals.

The former Indian captain was to be the stand-in captain for the game in Dubai, with the designated Rohit Sharma being rested for the game. India made plenty of changes to the side, with their captain, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar sitting out of the clash in order to give the remaining players in the squad a game. Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Siddharth Kaul and debutant Deepak Chahar were to play in the game.

Once the news spread that Dhoni was going to lead the side, social media burst out with excitement.

































First Published: September 25, 2018, 5:34 PM IST
Loading...