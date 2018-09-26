MS Dhoni Leads India Out for 200th Time in ODIs, Twitter Rejoices

Loading...
The former Indian captain was to be the stand-in captain for the game in Dubai, with the designated Rohit Sharma being rested for the game. India made plenty of changes to the side, with their captain, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar sitting out of the clash in order to give the remaining players in the squad a game. Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Siddharth Kaul and debutant Deepak Chahar were to play in the game.
Once the news spread that Dhoni was going to lead the side, social media burst out with excitement.
MS Dhoni - 200th ODI as Captain of #TeamIndia #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/4PWQNzVgiA
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2018
Captaincy To MS Dhoni ❤ pic.twitter.com/NPBjSQ3dVV
— Abhishek Singh (@dhoni_abhishek) September 25, 2018
At the age of 37 years and 80 days, MS Dhoni is India's oldest ODI captain.
Prev: Mohammad Azharuddin (36y 124d) vs New Zealand in CWC 1999. #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018
— Virat Kohli FC (@KOHLI_JEE2) September 25, 2018
"It's all destiny and I have always believed in that!"
When MS Dhoni walked out as captain for the 2⃣0⃣0⃣th time in ODIs, Indian fans were hit with a severe case of goosebumps and nostalgia! #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/7DdjqQqQVl
— SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) September 25, 2018
Captain Cool is back!
After 2 Years , his 200th ODI as Captain .
"MS Dhoni" @msdhoni is The Captain of Team India for today's match between #INDvAFG . pic.twitter.com/6QLtmJTncZ
— Varun Rathod (@VarunRathod9) September 25, 2018
MS back leading the kind of bowling line-up he would love to have (even if there are better options around) and also the kind he led in all his years as Indian captain.
— Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) September 25, 2018
Dhoni has given up on captaincy. But captaincy hasn't given up on Dhoni. #INDvBAN
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 21, 2018
#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/o1MSdPDEGh
— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) September 25, 2018
When you get to know Dhoni is back as a captain.#INDvsAFG #AFGvIND #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Lu7DgTBjoc
— Harshvardhan Agrawal (@Harsh_humour) September 25, 2018
Dhoni as a captain #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/6VZoXaFB5M
— Mask Indian (@Mr_LoLwa) September 25, 2018
Rohit sacrificed his 200 to give Dhoni his 200...#Legend #AsiaCup2018 #INDvAFG
— Aakash (@sailor_aakash) September 25, 2018
First Published: September 25, 2018, 5:34 PM IST