MS Dhoni Legend, Virat Kohli Inspiration: Suryakumar Yadav Tells Fans on Instagram

Suryakumar Yadav who has been the latest sensation in world cricket, held a fun Instagram session with his fans where he asked them to shoot questions and he would answer them in just one word. So in came the questions and he sent them all packing in his usual on-field attitude. Frank and firm.

For instance, when asked to describe MS Dhoni in one word, he replied: “Legend.”

When asked to describe Virat Kohli in one word, he answered: “Inspiration.” Meanwhile he was also asked the same question about Rohit Sharma to which, he replied: “Hitman”

Suryakumar Yadav broke into the Indian team on the back of some superb performance in IPL. He was 30-years old when he actually made his India debut. When asked about his favourite moment so far in his career, the cricketer chose his debut game against England where he smashed Jofra Archer over fine leg in his very first ball.

After making his India debut, Suryakumar Yadav has been in the form of his life. He has been hammering the bowlers out of the park occasionally but what he did against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chennai last night, was something out of the blue. He slammed Aussie speedster Pat Cummins out of the park as he executed a superb shot to bring up another fifty in IPL. He walked across his stumps and picked it up over Long On which landed on the top-tier of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

This shocked a lot of players in the vicinity but it was Hardik Pandya, his colleague, who was absolutely taken aback by the shear magnanimous nature of it. Yadav went onto slam 56 off 36 balls and ended up giving MI the push on a slow wicket of Chepauk where the run-making does take some effort.

