Dhoni Loses His Cool on Manish Pandey, Hits Paterson For a Six

It was the last over of the India innings when Manish Pandey hit one towards mid-wicket and ran a single. But clearly, Dhoni was looking at a double and wasn’t too happy when he saw Manish ball-watching, rather than focusing on his partner in the middle. Dhoni gave him a mouthful before sending a backfoot punch over extra cover for a huge six off Dane Paterson.
Dhoni is not happy with Manish pandey..😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Cr0vpVzUNc— jinen doshi (@jinendoshi) February 21, 2018
JP Duminy and Heinrich Klaasen starred with the bat as South Africa defeated India by 6 wickets to level the three match series 1-1 in Centurion on Wednesday.
Rain threat continued to loom large but South Africa managed to chase down 189 with 4 balls to spare, despite losing both openers – Smuts and Hendricks – early.
Smuts departed for 2 while Hendricks departed for 26, trying to up the ante as South Africa kept one eye on the D/L score.
Klaasen joined captain Duminy in the middle and the two never looked trouble. They were aided by the conditions as constant drizzle meant bowlers had to struggle with the grip.
Klaasen took the aggressor's role in the partnership, targeting the leg side and also bringing out the reverse sweep to target Chahal. The leg-spinner ended up conceding 64 runs in his 4 overs and was wicket-less in what was a disappointing outing for him.
At one stage it seemed India would get back into the game after Klaasen and David Miller were dismissed in quick succession, but Duminy extinguished any hopes of an Indian comeback as he took on Unadkat, smashing two sixes to finish off the game. Earlier, Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni helped India reach 188, which looked like an above par total given the conditions.
First Published: February 22, 2018, 12:11 PM IST