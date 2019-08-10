Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's passion for bikes and cars is not a secret and while he is away in Kashmir serving with the Indian Army, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has shared a picture of a new addition in his garage.
She took to Instagram to share the picture of the new car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and said: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!'
The car is reportedly priced between Rs 80-90 lakh in India.
Welcome home #redbeast ! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781 really missing you ! Awaiting its citizenship as its the first n only car in India ! 🙈
A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Aug 9, 2019 at 6:15am PDT
The former Indian cricket team captain is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Vintage beside several other bikes.
Dhoni had taken a two-month break from cricket to serve his Territorial Army battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and is currently in Pulwama district along with other members of the regiment.
MS Dhoni Makes Another Addition to Growing Fleet of Automobiles
