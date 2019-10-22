Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

live
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 21: UAE VS JER

upcoming
UAE UAE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 22: BER VS NAM

upcoming
BER BER
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201911:30 IST

MS Dhoni Meets Team India After Series Whitewash in Ranchi

Ranchi’s local boy MS Dhoni was among those in attendance as India completed a 3-0 whitewash over South Africa in a dominant fashion.

Cricketnext Staff |October 22, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
MS Dhoni Meets Team India After Series Whitewash in Ranchi

Ranchi’s local boy MS Dhoni was among those in attendance as India completed a 3-0 whitewash over South Africa in a dominant fashion.

BCCI later posted a picture of Dhoni in the Indian dressing room and having a discussion with another Jharkhand star Shahbaz Nadeem who made his debut in the Test.

A formidable Indian team ticked all the boxes with ease as it completed a 3-0 rout of an out-of-sorts South Africa with an innings and 202 runs victory in the third and final Test here on Tuesday.

With another 120 points in the ongoing World Test Championship, India now sit pretty on top of the table with 240 points as the formalities were completed within the first two overs of the fourth day.

This was Virat Kohli's 11th series win as captain and the first clean sweep over the Proteas who were no match for the hosts. This was India's 11th successive series triumph on home soil.

The scoreline was not only an indicator of India's absolute dominance but also the decline in standard of South African cricket as the visitors couldn't handle the might of India's batting and the fiery pace attack led by Mohammed Shami (13 wickets in the series).

Nadeem (2/18 in 6 overs) wrapped it up in the second over of the day as South Africa were all out for 133 in their second innings, 30 runs short of their dismal first innings score of 162.

india vs south africa 2019MS DhoniOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SIN v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

JER v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019

NAM v BER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more