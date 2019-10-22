MS Dhoni Meets Team India After Series Whitewash in Ranchi

Ranchi’s local boy MS Dhoni was among those in attendance as India completed a 3-0 whitewash over South Africa in a dominant fashion.
BCCI later posted a picture of Dhoni in the Indian dressing room and having a discussion with another Jharkhand star Shahbaz Nadeem who made his debut in the Test.
Look who's here 😍 pic.twitter.com/whS24IK4Ir— BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2019
A formidable Indian team ticked all the boxes with ease as it completed a 3-0 rout of an out-of-sorts South Africa with an innings and 202 runs victory in the third and final Test here on Tuesday.
With another 120 points in the ongoing World Test Championship, India now sit pretty on top of the table with 240 points as the formalities were completed within the first two overs of the fourth day.
This was Virat Kohli's 11th series win as captain and the first clean sweep over the Proteas who were no match for the hosts. This was India's 11th successive series triumph on home soil.
The scoreline was not only an indicator of India's absolute dominance but also the decline in standard of South African cricket as the visitors couldn't handle the might of India's batting and the fiery pace attack led by Mohammed Shami (13 wickets in the series).
Nadeem (2/18 in 6 overs) wrapped it up in the second over of the day as South Africa were all out for 133 in their second innings, 30 runs short of their dismal first innings score of 162.
