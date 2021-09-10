MS Dhoni, The Mentor - What Does it Mean for Team India?

Like former India captains Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of those rare icons of Indian cricket who never had to make a comeback to the Indian team, since they were never dropped by the selectors after they started playing cricket for the country. However, nearly one year into his retirement from international cricket from all formats of the game, Dhoni is making a ‘special comeback’ which very few even imagined, let alone ever speculated. The two-time World Cup-winning skipper was named as the mentor for team India for the T20 World Cup, on the heels of the team announcement by the BCCI on Wednesday. In that context, the move by BCCI secretary Jay Shah is a masterstroke. For starters, this feels like a win-win situation for all the stakeholders of Indian cricket.

Being a mentor is not a new responsibility for Mahi

Even though this is the first time that a former player has come on board as a mentor with the national team, Dhoni as a player and as captain has always been a mentor for several young players in the past one decade or so which also includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among others. Of late, we have seen how he transformed ‘Kulcha’ (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal) – who were outstanding when Dhoni was still playing as a wicketkeeper for India; but their performances have dipped significantly under Kohli’s leadership. And incidentally, both of them have failed to make the cut to India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup as well. The constant chatting and suggestions behind the wickets, plotting the next move to fox a batsman, and foretelling a dismissal on the stump mic are all part of the folklore of Dhoni’s legend. It also tells you how much Dhoni used to contribute beyond his bat and gloves.

None better Guru than Dhoni for the young keepers?

Rishabh Pant may have had a stunning outing in Test cricket so far but his white-ball credentials are yet to be established comprehensively. That is why someone like Ishan Kishan, in terms of skills and explosiveness in the T20 format, is also not very far from piping his Under-19 teammate. If there is anyone who can mould these two upcoming talents into a finished product as wicketkeeper-batsman and in Pant’s case even as a future captain, Dhoni the mentor is likely to play a crucial role.

Neither Kohli nor Rohit but now only Dhoni camp!

Of course, no one admits it officially and Team India always denies any rift between captain Kohli and the vice-captain Rohit Sharma, but many still argue that somehow Kohli doesn’t look very comfortable with the presence of a captain who has won five IPL titles in comparison to his no titles. That there are two camps within the group got some interesting twists last year when Kohli publicly expressed displeasure over Rohit’s fitness who apparently chose IPL commitment over his Australia tour duties for the Test series in 2020 as he missed the first two Test matches. Ideally, a coach like Ravi Shastri should have handled it in a more professional and better way since he is close to both the players and that failure by the coach may have not gone down well with some of the top BCCI officials. Maybe, by bringing in a non-controversial figure and the most respected icon for this generation, the BCCI has tried to ensure that there are no issues related to team unity in a high-profile event like the T20 World Cup. And, when Dhoni is there, there is only one camp and everyone belongs to that camp!

BCCI trying to take a leaf out of CSK’s book

There is a reason why the Chennai Super Kings hardly bothers about Dhoni’s diminishing return as a batter in the last couple of years but are forever loyal to him. CSK believes that by his leadership alone, Dhoni’s contribution is equal to two players and that is why they have given him a carte blanche that he can continue to play for the franchise as long as he wishes. Of course, this model can’t be followed by the BCCI for the national team, but what they are trying to do is to maximize the shrewd cricketing brain Dhoni is blessed with. In a way, it suits both Dhoni as well as BCCI. Dhoni doesn’t want a full-time role immediately after retirement and the board too maybe wants to see if indeed there is a possibility of roping him as the coach in coming years. Or maybe a role like Zaheer Khan’s Director of cricket for Mumbai Indians or Andrew Strauss’ role with the ECB. Keep in mind there are three World Cups coming up in the next couple of years and a dry run this year could provide enough clue about any long-term association for Dhoni. This is like following in the footsteps of Rahul Dravid, way who too started with Under 19 teams and India A teams and then went on become the head of NCA.

Kohli to benefit most by Dhoni’s presence?

If there is anyone who should be delighted with Dhoni’s reunion with the team, it has to be captain Kohli. It is well documented that Dhoni and Kohli share a very special relationship and there has never been a single whisper of them having any issues in the past. In fact, Kohli has often been in Dhoni’s awe and has praised him profusely for his development both as a player and as a captain. Right now, Kohli, the batsman is going through one of his modest seasons in international cricket and if he can easily outsource the strategizing part to someone like Dhoni, he could focus better on his batting.

Mentor move to keep Kohli and Shastri in check?

It is no longer a secret that whatever decision Kohli takes, there is hardly any resistance from anyone including the head coach Ravi Shastri. However, sometimes even the best of the captains need an alternative perspective that can help the team to think differently. Dhoni the mentor may just do that for team Indian during the T20 world cup.

Jay Shah hits one out of the park!

Ideally, the idea to anoint Dhoni as a mentor should have come from the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who has been a former captain as well and no one knows better than him on how to utilise Dhoni’s services. By publicly revealing that it was him who convinced and persuaded Dhoni for this new role, Shah has made his mark as an astute administrator. It was Shah who sensed that by bringing back someone like Dhoni, who is the only captain in the history of white-ball cricket to win T20, ODI World Cups, and the Champions Trophy, the team is going to benefit immensely from his wealth of experience and knowledge.

