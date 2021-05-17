MS Dhoni Mimics Ravindra Jadeja's Sword Celebration, Allrounder Responds | Watch Video

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is keeping himself occupied on social media after the suspension of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the suspension of the marquee event earlier this month after several players, who were living inside IPL bio-bubble, tested positive for COVID-19.

Jadeja has been also been spending some quality time with his horse as the different states are announcing lockdowns and curfews to flatten the curve of the COVID-19.On Sunday, the three times IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK)posted a video of their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni emulating Jadeja’s trademark sword-wielding celebration with his hands on social media.

Jadeja soon came up with a suggestion for the same, adding that Dhoni “Should try with the bat.”

Jadeja, who was part of CSK in now-postponed IPL, was having a very good campaign with bat and ball.He amassed 131 runs in seven games at a strike rate of over 161. The all-rounder also bagged six wickets at an economy rate of 6.70.

Jadeja has also been named in BCCI’s 18-member squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India are slated to face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the WTC final at the Ages Bowl stadium of Southampton, starting June 18. After the WTC final, Virat Kohli-led India are scheduled to face England in the five-match Test series.

Jadeja was ruled out from England’s all-format (4 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5T20Is) India tour due an injury he suffered during India’s tour of Australia. He returned to competitive cricket in IPL 2021 and contributed to CSK’s campaign with both bat and ball.

Dhoni-led outfit CSK were placed at the second spot in the IPL standings with ten points under their kitty from seven games.

