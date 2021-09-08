MS Dhoni Named Mentor in India's T20 World Cup Squad; Twitter Reacts to 'The Reunion'

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned to India’s white-ball outfit after four years when he was included in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup alongside the fast-rising trio of Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Also making the squad was Suryakumar Yadav, the 30-year-old Mumbai batsman who has been making a name for himself for his power-hitting.

The Reunion we all have been waiting for @msdhoni returns to mentor #TeamIndia for the #T20WorldCupHow excited are you to see him back? pic.twitter.com/znPWBLeYNo — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

Congratulations Ishu baby on making the World Cup squad You deserve it ❤️ Love you @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/4vPQlgCoVD— Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) September 8, 2021

Biggest Surprise - No D Chahar & Chahal.Missing: Dhawan did everything he could to stake a claim for the role. Consistency and excellent SR. Tough omissionVarun’s story is unbelievable. Part of a WC squad under MS, Kohli and Ashwin would be a dream come true. #T20WorldCup— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) September 8, 2021

The 34-year-old Ashwin last played white-ball cricket for India in 2017 before being sidelined from one-day cricket following the Champions Trophy. However, he kept performing in the IPL besides leading India’s spin attack in Test cricket. Kishan (23) and Chakaravarthy (30) have been rewarded for their consistent performance in the IPL and also impressed in the few opportunities they got with the Indian team.

The T20 World Cup starts October 17 in the UAE and Oman. The big names to be dropped were opener Shikhar Dhawan and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Rahul Chahar has been preferred over Chahal who was a certainty in India’s limited over squads until now. Dhawan has been overlooked with K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Kishan picked as the three openers.

Talking about the squad, chief selector Chetan Sharma said: “Ashwin is an asset. He performed well in the IPL and we needed a player of his experience. We need an off-spinner with Washington (Sundar) injured."Ashwin is the only off-spinner in the squad. Varun is a mystery spinner who is a surprise package for the world," he added.

Sharma also stated that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is “absolutely fit and will bowl his quote of overs."

India have picked a spin heavy squad for T20 World Cup. Five slow bowlers and only three specialist fast bowlers in the 15. Looks like the plan is to play with 3 spinners in the XI. MS Dhoni will mentor the team. Their first match is against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 8, 2021

“We have picked Rahul Chahar over Yuzi as we wanted someone who bowls fast and gets pace off the pitch," Sharma explained.

Axar has been picked as a back up to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The others who could not find a place in the main squad were Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer has, however, made the standbys list along with Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. Thakur has been in tremendous form and has already produced eye-catching performances in the ongoing Test series against England.

Amazing love this https://t.co/2UQnRupyqG— Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) September 8, 2021

Good to see Ash back, his experience is invaluable. I would have also opted for two wrist spinners keeping the conditions in mind. All the best to the guys who got selected for the Indian Team for the T20 World Cup. I do feel for Shardul,Shreyas and Deepak,but it is what it is.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 8, 2021

That is one HELL of a team . Well done selectors .M S DHONI - that’s a master stroke too Congrats to everyone but more so to @ashwinravi99 and @chakaravarthy29 from my neck of the woods. Well done boys ❤️ https://t.co/ovJlGBH95g — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 8, 2021

Whoaaaaa…no Chahal. Major apologies. I took his name for granted. I’m so so sorry. https://t.co/l7w4rXyrfK— Wear a Mask. Get Vaccinated, India (@cricketaakash) September 8, 2021

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign on October 24 by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

(With PTI Inputs)

