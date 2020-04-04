Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

2nd T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202018:30 IST

1st T20: BEL VS ROU

upcoming
BEL BEL
ROU ROU

Hobart

02 May, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS ROU

upcoming
BEL BEL
ROU ROU

Hobart

03 May, 202000:30 IST

MS Dhoni Named Skipper of Jaffer's All-time ODI Team, Ricky Ponting as 12th Man

Jaffer, who recently retired from all forms of cricket, also picked West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards, South Africa's AB de Villiers and 2019 World Cup hero Ben stokes in the batting line-up.

IANS |April 4, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
MS Dhoni Named Skipper of Jaffer's All-time ODI Team, Ricky Ponting as 12th Man

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has picked M.S. Dhoni as captain of his all-time ODI XI.

Jaffer had recently revealed that all Dhoni wanted when he started off was to make Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully in Ranchi. However, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman went on to play 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is for India captaining the team to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup and is touted to be the most successful captain to lead the Men in Blue.

In his all-time ODI team, Jaffer picked four Indian batsmen – Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Dhoni who was also chosen as wicketkeeper. However, no Indian bowler could make a cut to Jaffer's team.

Jaffer, who recently retired from all forms of cricket, also picked West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards, South Africa's AB de Villiers and 2019 World Cup hero Ben stokes in the batting line-up.

Jaffer picked Wasim Akram as the all-rounder, Shane Warne or Saqlain Mushtaq as his spinner, West Indies seamer Joel Garner and Australia legend Glenn McGrath as his pacers.

The 42-year-old, surprisingly, picked Australia's two-time World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting as the 12th man.

Jaffer's all-time ODI team: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Vivian Richards, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, M.S. Dhoni (c & wk), Wasim Akram, Shane Warne/Saqlain Mushtaq, Joel Garner, Glenn McGrath, Ricky Ponting (12th man).

Ben StokesMS Dhoniricky pontingrohit sharmawasim jaffer

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 02 May, 2020

ROU v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 03 May, 2020

ROU v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more