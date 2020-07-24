Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Eesti Tigers

72/5 (10.0)

Eesti Tigers
v/s
Tallinn United
Tallinn United*

73/0 (7.0)

Tallinn United beat Eesti Tigers by 10 wickets
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

258/4 (85.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Tartu Vikings *

0/0 (0.0)

Tartu Vikings
v/s
Tallinn Rising Stars
Tallinn Rising Stars

Tartu Vikings elected to bat
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Austrian Cricket Tigers *

0/0 (0.0)

Austrian Cricket Tigers
v/s
Pakistan CC
Pakistan CC

Pakistan CC elected to field
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Vienna CC

129/4 (10.0)

Vienna CC
v/s
Bangladesh CC Austria
Bangladesh CC Austria*

16/0 (1.3)

Bangladesh CC Austria need 114 runs in 51 balls at 13.41 rpo

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

MS Dhoni Needs Good IPL to Make Comeback into Indian Side, Feels Dean Jones

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones is of the opinion that if MS Dhoni has to make a comeback in the Indian team, he needs to have a good IPL, or else the doors for him will be 'definitely shut'. Recently if was officially announced that the IPL will take place in UAE starting September 19.

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
Dhoni had last played for India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, which the latter won.

R Ashwin Recalls MS Dhoni's Words After Thrilling Draw Against West Indies in 2011

“At the moment it looks like the Indian selectors are going with Rishabh Pant and K.L. Rahul,” Jones told The Times of India. “If Dhoni has a wonderful IPL then he’s away, but if he doesn’t do well in the next IPL then perhaps his door is definitely shut. But, he’s left the door open.”

But Jones also added that Dhoni is still good enough to represent the country and the extended break due to coronavirus might actually work in his favour.

Sakshi Dhoni Shares Pic from MS Dhoni's 39th Birthday Celebration

While concluding he also said that what India currently needs is a finisher, and he thinks that Hardik Pandya could be the man for the job.

“He (Dhoni) is an absolute superstar. He is a ‘great’. So, I have always felt, with the greats, to tend to let them do what they want to do, but at the moment they are leaning towards K.L. Rahul and Rishabh Pant. But, India’ biggest problem is still a finisher. Who is your finisher? Hardik-Pandya — yes. Just comes down to your balance — who’s hot and who’s not,” Jones said.

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
