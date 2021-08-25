Ajit Wadekar's Wife Rekha Picks MS Dhoni Over Virat Kohli: 'He is More or Less Like Him'

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is “more or like like” Ajit Wadekar, according to the latter’s wife Rekha. Both Dhoni and Wadekar have taken Indian cricket to new heights during their captaincy. While Wadekar guided India to their Test series win over England in 1971, the Dhoni-led side won the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007. Dhoni also led Team India to their second fifty overs World Cup title in 2011 and Champions Trophy win in 2013.

The comparison between Ajit and MSD was made by Rekha on Monday on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of India’s Test series win over England on their home soil.

Rekha, who religiously follows the Indian cricket team, also revealed that she liked MSD more as an Indian captain as compare to his successor Virat Kohli.

“More than Virat Kohli, my favourite captain is Dhoni. More or less he is like Ajit. Dhoni always took decisions with a cool mind just like Ajit,” Rekha told mid-day.com.

India’s first-ever Test win over England came at the Oval stadium of London when they defeated the English team by four wickets. With this win, India also won the four-match Test series 1-0.

Wadekar, who also donned the role of India’s chief selector, passed away in 2018 at the age of 77. He played 37 Test matches for India and amassed 2,113 runs in the longest format of the game.

On the other hand, Dhoni is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the second leg of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, a year after India’s heartbreaking exit from the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup.

Rekha also feels that Kohli needs to tone down his aggression as it is affecting his game.

At present, Kohli is in England for the five-match Test series against Joe Root-led outfit.

