MS Dhoni Passes Valuable Tips to Shahrukh Khan After CSK beat Punjab Kings

After the conclusion of the match between Chennai Super King and Punjab, MS Dhoni was spotted chatting with young Shahrukh Khan at the sideline.

After Chennai Super Kings defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets to secure their first win in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, CSK skipper MS Dhoni was spotted grooming another budding cricketer Shahrukh Khan at the sideline. The picture of the same was shared by the official Twitter handle of IPL and it soon went viral.

In the photograph, MSD can be seen giving some valuable tips to another Indian talent and Shahrukh looked like he was listening to him very carefully.

A user mentioned that good leaders do not create followers. Instead, they groom other to become leaders, just like Dhoni did.

Another fan called Dhoni “a True Legend,inspirational leader anda charismatic human with a beautiful soul.”

Other fans mentioned how this pictures describes the beauty of IPL, cricket and Dhoni. A lot of them mentioned that Dhoni is teaching his cool attitude to the budding player.

Shahrukh was the only Punjab Kings batsman who was able to counter-attack Chennai’s bowling. The Tamil Nadu cricketer scored a fluent 47 off 36 balls as CSK restricted Punjab to a paltry total of 106 for eight. Shahrukh’s 47 run knock was laced with four fours and two sixes.

For Chennai, Deepak Chahar starred with the ball as he registered hisbest bowling figure in IPL. He picked four wickets and conceded just 13 runs at an impressive economy rate of 3.25.

The match between Chennai and Punjab was also MSD’s 200th game for CSK. After the game, when Dhoni was quipped about the same, the Ranchi cricketer jokingly said that stats like these make him feel old.

 

