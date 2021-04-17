- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
MS Dhoni Passes Valuable Tips to Shahrukh Khan After CSK beat Punjab Kings
After the conclusion of the match between Chennai Super King and Punjab, MS Dhoni was spotted chatting with young Shahrukh Khan at the sideline.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 17, 2021, 2:01 PM IST
After Chennai Super Kings defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets to secure their first win in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, CSK skipper MS Dhoni was spotted grooming another budding cricketer Shahrukh Khan at the sideline. The picture of the same was shared by the official Twitter handle of IPL and it soon went viral.
The beauty of #VIVOIPL 😍#PBKSvCSK pic.twitter.com/xuAXsGW2pk
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2021
In the photograph, MSD can be seen giving some valuable tips to another Indian talent and Shahrukh looked like he was listening to him very carefully.
A user mentioned that good leaders do not create followers. Instead, they groom other to become leaders, just like Dhoni did.
Leaders don’t create followers. They create more Leaders and we have the example right in front of us! What a legend @msdhoni #IPL2021 #MSDhoni #csk #WhistlePodu
— Ayush Jha (@_ayushjha) April 16, 2021
Another fan called Dhoni “a True Legend,inspirational leader anda charismatic human with a beautiful soul.”
A True Legend , Inspirational leader @msdhoni & Charismatic human with a beautiful soul.#Yellove #CSKvsPBKS #CSK #MSDhoni
— Waroffame (@Waroffame1) April 17, 2021
Other fans mentioned how this pictures describes the beauty of IPL, cricket and Dhoni. A lot of them mentioned that Dhoni is teaching his cool attitude to the budding player.
Beauty of Dhoni. Beauty of Ipl. Beauty of cricket. This what I like of ipl. 😍😍❤️❤️😊😊😊
— Rahul Patil (@RahulMadhukarP4) April 17, 2021
Shahrukh khan taking coolness lessons at Wankhede !!
— Tusarcasm (@tusarcasm) April 16, 2021
Learning from the Best ❤️ #CSKvsPBKS
— Just For Fun Cricket In India (@jffcii_official) April 16, 2021
Shahrukh was the only Punjab Kings batsman who was able to counter-attack Chennai’s bowling. The Tamil Nadu cricketer scored a fluent 47 off 36 balls as CSK restricted Punjab to a paltry total of 106 for eight. Shahrukh’s 47 run knock was laced with four fours and two sixes.
For Chennai, Deepak Chahar starred with the ball as he registered hisbest bowling figure in IPL. He picked four wickets and conceded just 13 runs at an impressive economy rate of 3.25.
The match between Chennai and Punjab was also MSD’s 200th game for CSK. After the game, when Dhoni was quipped about the same, the Ranchi cricketer jokingly said that stats like these make him feel old.
