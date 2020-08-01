Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

MS Dhoni "Past His Best", Needs to Pave Way for Youngsters, Feels Former Selector

In a bold claim by a former selector, MS Dhoni is past his best and now needs to pave way for the younger generation. 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny is of the opinion that Dhoni, based on his performances in the last couple of years, is not the same impact player, that he used to be earlier.

Cricketnext Staff |August 1, 2020, 8:42 AM IST
MS Dhoni

In a bold claim by a former selector, MS Dhoni is past his best and now needs to pave way for the younger generation. 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny is of the opinion that Dhoni, based on his performances in the last couple of years, is not the same impact player, that he used to be earlier.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi Picks the Better Skipper Between MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting

“Seeing him the last couple of seasons, he (MS Dhoni) is past the best cricket of his and what he’s capable of doing - turning around matches from losing positions, with sheer intelligence and power. And the way he motivated his players too,” Binny told SportsKeeda in an interview.

“He’s lost a bit of fitness and there are younger players coming through the system. He’s past his best really, and he would be the right judge for that.”

Dhoni last played for the country in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. He was expected to make a comeback in the IPL, but could not do so due to the postponing of the league.

Having said that, Binny also said that there is nothing to take away from India's most successful ODI captain and he respects all his seniors.

“One thing we admired MS Dhoni for was that he had great respect for past cricketers. He was a very down-to-earth person and had a lot of respect and time for cricketers. He’d come and discuss with you and tell you what he wanted,” Binny stated.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Could Travel Early to UAE for IPL 2020

“He was the man on the field and we had to give him what he wanted but he wouldn’t demand it. He’d speak with the Chairman and the selectors and we didn’t have any arguments or fights. It was excellent to work with him.”

iplipl 2020MS DhoniRoger Binny

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4957 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more