MS Dhoni "Past His Best", Needs to Pave Way for Youngsters, Feels Former Selector
In a bold claim by a former selector, MS Dhoni is past his best and now needs to pave way for the younger generation. 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny is of the opinion that Dhoni, based on his performances in the last couple of years, is not the same impact player, that he used to be earlier.
MS Dhoni "Past His Best", Needs to Pave Way for Youngsters, Feels Former Selector
In a bold claim by a former selector, MS Dhoni is past his best and now needs to pave way for the younger generation. 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny is of the opinion that Dhoni, based on his performances in the last couple of years, is not the same impact player, that he used to be earlier.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings