Live

THE ASHES, 2019 2nd Test, Lord's, London, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

England

258 (77.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

250 (94.3)

England lead by 31 runs, MIN. 30.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

249 (83.2)

New Zealand
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

267 (93.2)

Sri Lanka need 135 runs to win
Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 3, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 17 August, 2019

2ND INN

Ballari Tuskers

143/5 (20.0)

Ballari Tuskers
v/s
Belagavi Panthers
Belagavi Panthers*

59/5 (12.0)

Belagavi Panthers need 85 runs in 48 balls at 10.62 rpo

1st Test: NZ VS SL

live
NZ NZ
SL SL

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 3: PNG VS SCO

live
PNG PNG
SCO SCO

Aberdeen

17 Aug, 201915:30 IST

3rd T20I: FIN VS ESP

upcoming
FIN FIN
ESP ESP

Aberdeen

18 Aug, 201914:30 IST

MS Dhoni Plays Cricket With Kids in Leh During His Army Stint

IANS |August 17, 2019, 9:21 PM IST
MS Dhoni Plays Cricket With Kids in Leh During His Army Stint

Former India captain M.S. Dhoni has completed his two-week stint with the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir. A picture of him playing cricket with kids in a basketball court on a cemented pitch has been going viral on social media.

In the picture, Dhoni is seen hitting the ball. According to reports, Dhoni has also promised to open a cricket academy in Ladakh.

The 38-year-old had taken a two-month break from active cricket, after India was edged out of the World Cup following a loss to New Zealand in the semi-final, to serve his regiment in the Kashmir Valley.

Dhoni had joined the Territorial Army -- 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30 and had trained with the battalion over the last two weeks.

dhoni armyMS DhoniOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

ESP v FIN
Aberdeen

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
